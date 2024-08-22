Pawar's comments come in the wake of a protest in Badlapur, Thane district, following an alleged sexual assault on two minor girls, which he cited as a clear indicator of the current political situation

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article People want change, says Sharad Pawar ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections x 00:00

Referring to the reaction of the people over the Badlapur incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that there is "uneasiness" among the people for a political change in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

The voting for 288 assembly constituencies will be held later this year.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's regional office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said, "Maharashtra Assembly elections are ahead. Meetings are being held. People of Maharashtra want change," reported ANI.

"How strong is the reaction of the people when a serious incident happens? An example of this was seen yesterday in Badlapur. This means that there is a lot of uneasiness among the people," Pawar outlined, reported ANI.

"I saw an example yesterday of how people react strongly. People want change, and we want to change the state," he said, reported ANI.

The sexual assault incident has created massive outrage among the people in Badlapur. On August 17, police arrested a school attendant for alleged assault.

On August 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of elections in Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that will be held from September 18 to October 1 while the schedule for Maharashtra Assembly elections is yet to be announced.

During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the high demand for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir is the primary reason for not holding Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Earlier, the Central government accorded 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) armed security cover to Sharad Pawar.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the order to the CRPF considering a recent threat analysis report shared with the ministry by the intelligence bureau. The CRPF personnel will soon provide its elite 'Z+' VIP security cover to the 83-year-old politician round the clock at his residence and during his travel across India.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has sided with the candidates agitating in Pune demanding postponement of the MPSC prelims exam, scheduled for August 25, warning that he would join the protest if the government doesn't clarify its stand, reported PTI.

Many job-seekers, preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary exam, have been protesting since Tuesday night demanding a different date as it clashes with a banking exam on the same day.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)