Sharad Pawar takes jibe at PM Modi's 'One nation, one election' pitch made during Independence Day address

Updated on: 19 August,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in which the latter pitched for 'One nation, one election'. Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in which the Prime Minister (PM) pitched for 'One nation, one election'.


Addressing the country on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation and asserted that "the country has to come forward for one nation, one election".



Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "PM Modi was insisting on holding all the elections simultaneously, but the very next day, there is announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision."


The Election Commission last week announced the poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.

While announcing the schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir, the polling body said that it needed more time to get ready for elections in monsoon-hit Maharashtra. The Union Territory of Jammu-Kashmir will go to the polls in three phases: September 18, September 25 and October 1 while Haryana will vote in a single phase on October 1. The results of both the elections will be declared on October 4. As compared to the 2019 schedule, Haryana's polling date has been advanced by 20 days. Both Haryana and Maharashtra voted on October 21 five years ago.

When asked if the Maharashtra polls could be held in December owing to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and if there was a chance of President's Rule in the state, Pawar said it was a question that must be directed towards the Election Commission.

On asking if the Eknath Shinde government was providing funds for schemes such as Ladki Bahin while those to provide scholarships to students are languishing owing to lack of money, Pawar said. "There is no provision of funds for various pending schemes and scholarships. But amidst this, new schemes that create financial burden are being introduced. I hope the CM (Chief Minister) and his colleagues will present their stand on this."

Asked about Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's statement on not wanting to contest polls anymore, the opposition stalwart said that everyone has the right to take such a decision. However, he added that he did not know what the deputy CM exactly meant.

(With PTI inputs)

