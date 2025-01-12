Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India defeat Ireland by 116 runs take unassailable 2 0 lead in Womens ODI series

India defeat Ireland by 116 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in Women's ODI series

Updated on: 12 January,2025 07:06 PM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

In reply, Ireland keeper-batter Christina Coulter Reilly scored a fine 80 but her efforts were not enough

India defeat Ireland by 116 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in Women's ODI series

Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India defeat Ireland by 116 runs, take unassailable 2-0 lead in Women's ODI series
x
00:00

India, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden century in 50-over cricket, defeated Ireland by 116 runs in the second Women's ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.


Opting to bat, India amassed a mammoth 370 for 5 with skipper Smriti Mandhana (73), newcomer Pratika Rawal (67) and Harleen Deol (89) smashing half-centuries, while Jemimah cracked a 91-ball 102 against hapless Ireland bowlers.


In reply, Ireland keeper-batter Christina Coulter Reilly scored a fine 80 but her efforts were not enough with India spinner Deepti Sharma grabbing three wickets for 37 runs. Priya Mishra was the other successful India bowler taking two wickets.


Brief Scores: India 370 for 5 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 73, Pratika Rawal 67, Harleen Deol 89, Jemimah Rodrigues 102; Orla Prendergast 2/75).

Ireland 254 for 7 in 50 overs (Sarah Forbes 38, Christina Coulter Reilly 80, Laura Delany 37; Deepti Sharma 3/37, Priya Mishra 2/53).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jemimah Rodrigues Smriti Mandhana cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK