Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Youthful India look to seal ODI series against Ireland

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

Despite fielding a relatively inexperienced side, Indian women enjoyed a perfect day in the first ODI, registering a six-wicket win

Pratika Rawal en route her 50 in the first ODI v Ireland. Pic/BCCI

Following a commanding performance by the youngsters in the opening match, India will eye another clinical display  to seal the three-match series when they face Ireland in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.


Despite fielding a relatively inexperienced side, Indian women enjoyed a perfect day in the first ODI, registering a six-wicket win.


Captain Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form, laying the foundation with a forceful 41, while the efforts of Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis, who shared a 100-plus partnership to steer the chase, were crucial.


Young Titas Sadhu stepped up among the bowlers, striking in her first spell. Sayali Satghare also impressed, taking a wicket, while Saima Thakor bowled a tidy 10-over spell.

Mandhana led the squad  excellently. and the management might be pleased with the bench strength ahead of the home ODI World Cup later this year. However, India’s fielding was subpar.

For Ireland, captain Gaby Lewis led from the front scoring 92, but lacked support.

