Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > How long they continue is really up to the selectors Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Kohli

"How long they continue is really up to the selectors": Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit, Kohli

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Pic/Satej Shinde

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test future is now in the hands of selectors, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar while advocating an honest deep-dive into the team’s downward spiral in the last six months.


Gavaskar spoke about India’s recent debacles, including the home whitewash by New Zealand, the way forward and the responsibility on the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee to give a fair chance to those waiting in the wings. Asked about the raging debate surrounding the future of struggling stars Rohit and Kohli, Gavaskar said, “How long they continue is really up to the selectors.


Also Read: "When you are 37 years old, every failure hurts": Bangar on Rohit Sharma


India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma in Adelaide last month. Pic/AFPIndia’s Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma in Adelaide last month. Pic/AFP

“Now that India has failed to qualify for the WTC [World Test Championship] final, it would be pertinent to reflect on the reasons that [why it] happened,” he added.

This is the first time since the WTC’s inception that India could not make the finals following a 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series that concluded on Sunday. The primary reason for the debacle was the batting unit’s failure to fire with Rohit and Kohli proving to be the weakest link. Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings including an unbeaten century, while Rohit’s tally was a dismal 31 from five completed knocks. “It is clear that in the last six months, the batting failed and that was the main reason that we lost matches that we should have won.

“So, if changes are required for the new cycle of the WTC which starts in mid-June in England, then hopefully the selectors will take into account who would still be there for the final in 2027 and choose accordingly,” the former captain stated.

