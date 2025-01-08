"When you are 37 years old, every failure hurts": Bangar on Rohit Sharma

Rohit, 37, opted out of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney due to his awful outings in the three Tests of the series. He accumulated only 31 runs across five innings on the tour

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar feels that India captain Rohit Sharma, who is enduring a lean patch in Test cricket, has to show his hunger for runs in his actions to continue playing the red-ball format.

Rohit, 37, opted out of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney due to his awful outings in the three Tests of the series. He accumulated only 31 runs across five innings on the tour.

“When you are 37 years old, every failure hurts because a cricketer is a very proud person. When he sees the kind of performances he’s had in the past but can’t replicate them, and when young players are performing well, these factors weigh heavily on his mind. This might have influenced his decision. He needs to determine whether he still has the hunger to play Test cricket. If he does, that hunger must reflect in his actions,” Bangar said.

