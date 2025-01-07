Neeraj Chopra to dial down coaching time with Jan Zelezny, know why

Chopra till recently worked with German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, who also doubled up as his coach

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not train with his coach Jan Zelezny throughout the year and seek his guidance only when required, outgoing Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said on Tuesday.

Chopra roped in three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Zelezny (98.48m) as his coach in November 2024, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his world title.

Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era. The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000)and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career.

Chopra till recently worked with German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, who also doubled up as his coach. Bartonietz was more or less with Chopra throughout the year.

"There are different parts to coaching -- strength conditioning, technique, biomechanics etc. Normally one coach does not look after all of these and help is taken from others. These days, there is no coach in world which is attached to one athlete for 365 days," Sumariwalla said on the opening day of the AFI AGM.

"Zelezny will come when he needs to come even if he is not 365 days with Neeraj and that is the way the world is. Neeraj has now reached that stage in his life where he needs to take assistance from different segments -- strength training, conditioning, biomechanics, running and throwing. That is the way in future for all the events."

Chopra, who won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics and a silver in Paris Games under Bartonietz, is currently training in South Africa without Zelezny.

"There were a lot of consultations. A lot of coaches were talked to. Neeraj himself talked to a lot of coaches and we finally decided on Jan Zelezny," said the 67-year-old Sumariwalla said about the roping in of the Czech legend.

Sumariwalla, who is a member of the powerful executive board of the World Athletics, ended his 12-year tenure as AFI chief. Asian Games gold-winning former shot putter Bahadur Singh Sagoo replaced him in the key post.

Asked about the aspects of the sport the AFI would have done better during his tenure, he said, "I would have liked more improvement in doping, over-age issue and overtraining and early specialisation of young athletes. I hope the new team will give enough attention on these issues.

"We have laid the foundations and the eco system. I am sure the new team will take to much higher level. We are in the right path and we have to tweak the strategy from time to time depending on the internal and external environment. The direction of the AFI is right."

India is one of the top offenders in the world when it comes to doping and, Sumariwalla said, "The AFI is doing whatever it can do within its legal parameters. We can do two things -- education and policing. This has to be done at the state and district level where the problem is.

"We have been educating the athletes at every national events. I myself have conducted sessions on doping.

"Regarding policing, we give intelligence to NADA, WADA and AIU. We have been requesting NADA from time to time to add more and more name to the Registered Testing Pool and do more out of competition testing."

He said a detailed analysis was done by the AFI after the below-par show at the Paris Olympics where most athletes, except for Neeraj Chopra, under-performed.

"We have started taking action on that. We have rejigged the (men's) 4x400m relay team as well as the coaches. We have brought is a Jamaican coach, we have not renewed the women's coach."

He did not commit anything when asked how many track and field athletes will compete in the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand.

"I am not sure how many will take part. It's a very crucial year, we have World Indoors, World Relays, Asian and World Championships. The calendar has been created for the athletes to peak during the World Championships. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure this.

"I can't say what will happen. We will do whatever is the best interest of the country as well as the athletes."

Asked what role he will play in the AFI in future, now that he is no longer its office-bearer, Sumariwalla said, "As far as my role is concerned, I am not going anywhere, I am here to assist Bahadur (president), certain roles like dealing with World Athletics, IOA, IOC and Ministry.

"I will continue to assist in these areas under Bahadur, including being the AFI spokesperson."

(With agency inputs)