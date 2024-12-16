In four innings out of the five on this series, we've seen the same story happening again: Sanjay Bangar on India's batting

"Now after their first innings loss or poor performance against the Indian bowlers, the Australian team thought that let us see through Bumrah and that's where you could see the clear game plan working in the title test match", Sanjay Bangar

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar spoke on how India’s top order collapsed on day 3 of the test match: I think at times you also have to look at what the opposition is doing better. Now after their first innings loss or poor performance against the Indian bowlers, the Australian team thought that let us see through Bumrah and that's where you could see the clear game plan working in the title test match wherein McSweeney and Labuschagne played out a crucial session so that their middle order can come in and cash in and that allowed Travis Head to play with a lot of freedom. That is something that the Indian top order should look, they should sort of start talking in the lines of, hey, let's try and get Cummins to bowl the fourth spell or Hazelwood get the fourth spell. Do they really have that sort of decisiveness to rattle us with the older ball? And those are the challenges that you have to give as a batting group to one another and try and get out of this rut because in four innings out of the five on this series, we've seen the same story happening again.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden spoke on India’s batting collapse: I just feel at the moment that there's an urgency around India's batting. It has to be an effort over time here at The Gabba. Technically, you know, find a way to get through the new ball. You haven't got that long. You know, those wickets all came largely within the first 10 overs. So for mine, just having, you know, this brewing effort around trying to find a way to stay and remain at the crease. Nathan McSweeney hasn't set this series on light. But what he has done is resisted the urge to get out early. Ousman Khawaja is a bit the same. And that's Australian conditions. It's a new ball wicket. Melbourne will be no different, nor Sydney.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spoke on how Team India should have approached their batting: Yeah, don't look at a scoreboard. Just look at the clock and just get there. That's the thing that this is where I want to be at lunch. And then because it gives you a little time to settle down, it also gives you a sense of what the pitch is. Second ball you play, you're not even, you know, the first ball has been a streaky boundary as well for Jaiswal. Second ball, obviously. So maybe the other thing could be that because he's got out now twice in the first innings within three deliveries, first ball in Adelaide, second ball over here, maybe Rahul takes the first ball.

