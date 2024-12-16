"Indian team is in transition, it's my job to help others", says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah who leads the pace attack defended the Indian attack on remarks of him not getting the required support from other pacers. Rain hung around Brisbane for the most part of the day, and in the end, the play was officially called off after the sixth interruption

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah defended his side in Australia and turned down the talks of additional pressure on him. He said that the team is in transition and given his experience, it's his job to take extra responsibility.

Having opted to bowl first in the third Test match at Gabba, Team India was smashed for a huge first-innings total of 445 runs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets for 76 runs.

In response, Team India skittled down to 51 runs for the loss of four wickets. Later, the play was abandoned for the day due to bad lighting and rain interruption.

"We don't, as a team, point fingers at each other and we don't want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other that 'you should do this, you should do that'," Bumrah told media after stumps when asked for his assessment of India's batting.

"We, as a team, are going through a transition, new players are coming here and it's not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it's a different atmosphere with this wicket being a different challenge so yeah, we are not looking at that."

Jasprit Bumrah who leads the pace attack defended the Indian attack on remarks of him not getting required support from other pacers.

"As a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition so it's my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them so I am trying to help them," he said.

India laboured to 51 for 4 as Australia put themselves in the driver's seat on a rain-marred day three of the third Test at the Gabba. Rain hung around Brisbane for the most part of the day, and in the end, the play was officially called off after the sixth interruption.

