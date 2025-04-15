“Luckily for both of us we stayed on the bike,” said Marc Marquez, after his brother ran into the back of his Ducati at the second corner. Marques Sr lost ground, but recovered to finish 1.8sec ahead of Spaniard Maverick Vinales on a KTM

Winner Ducati Lenovo's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates with the trophy on the podium at the end of the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, north of Doha. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ducati’s Marquez wins Qatar GP x 00:00

Marc Marquez survived a first-lap collision with his brother Alex to win the Qatar MotoGP on Sunday, for a seventh victory in eight

races this season.

