Ducati’s Marquez wins Qatar GP

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ducatis Marquez wins Qatar GP

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  MotoGP Lusail (Qatar)
AFP |

“Luckily for both of us we stayed on the bike,” said Marc Marquez, after his brother ran into the back of his Ducati at the second corner. Marques Sr lost ground, but recovered to finish 1.8sec ahead of Spaniard Maverick Vinales on a KTM

Winner Ducati Lenovo's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates with the trophy on the podium at the end of the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, north of Doha. Pic/AFP

Marc Marquez survived a first-lap collision with his brother Alex to win the Qatar MotoGP on Sunday, for a seventh victory in eight 
races this season. 


“Luckily for both of us we stayed on the bike,” said Marc Marquez, after his brother ran into the back of his Ducati at the second corner. Marques Sr lost ground, but recovered to finish 1.8sec ahead of Spaniard Maverick Vinales on a KTM.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

