Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of 'Dasara' unit

Updated on: 20 March,2023 09:22 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer 'Dasara', gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh

Keerthy Suresh


Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer 'Dasara', gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh.


"Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot," a source in the 'Dasara' unit said. "She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film."



Keerthy Suresh plays a character named 'Vennela' in the movie. The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar. It stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.


Set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana, the film is set for theatrical release on March 30.

Meanwhile, after dubbing for movies like 'Baahubali' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Sharad Kelkar has now dubbed in Hindi for South superstar Nani for the Telugu film 'Dasara' which is an action thriller written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

Talking about dubbing for the second South movie after 'Baahubali', Sharad said: "It's always a wonderful and highly enriching experience to associate with pan-Indian projects of this stature. I have great respect and admiration for my fellow actor Nani and his body of work is commendable."

Sharad is popular for his work in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as 'Raat Hone Ko Hai', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bairi Piya', among others and he also worked in movies like 'Hulchul', '1920:Evil Returns', 'Housefull 4', 'Tanhaji' in which he played the role of Shivaji Maharaj, among others.

