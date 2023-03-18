Breaking News
BJP and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena will jointly contest 288 seats Bawankule
Maharashtra: Rains, hailstorm destroy crops in parts of Latur
CM Shinde's show of strength in Khed constituency in Ratnagiri on Sunday
Thane: Man arrested for possessing firearms
Protesting farmers and tribals call of long march to Mumbai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Natural Star Nanis Dasara censored with UA certificate films runtime revealed

Natural Star Nani's 'Dasara’ censored with U/A certificate; film's runtime revealed

Updated on: 18 March,2023 10:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar

Natural Star Nani's 'Dasara’ censored with U/A certificate; film's runtime revealed

Dasara


'Dasara' is one of the most-anticipated Pan-India films of the year, and since the makers have dropped its trailer, it took social media by storm and set an outstanding record by garnering millions of views on it. The Nani-starrer is helmed and written by debutant director Srikanth Odela. In the film, Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. As the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 30, 'Dasara' has completed its censor formalities.


According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Dasara a U/A certificate of clearance.




Dasara has a run time of 2 hours 36 minutes and is surely set to entertain the audiences across the nation. It is a festival that will be rejoiced by all the fans and the film is creating the right noise ahead of its release, as the fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big one.

Natural Star Nani took to his Twitter and shared a poster of the U/A certification for the film and the killer poster has already been grabbing the eyeballs. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dasara Movie (@dasaramovie)

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written & Directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dasara Movie (@dasaramovie)

Also Read: RRR: 'Naatu Naatu' choreographer Prem Rakshit has this to say about Oscar win

Which of these is your favourite movie starring Alia Bhatt?
Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates nani Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK