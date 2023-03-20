Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with Tejasswi Prakashs School College Ani Life

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with Tejasswi Prakash's 'School College Ani Life'

Updated on: 20 March,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit Shetty, the blockbuster director, turns producer for a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' directed by Vihan Suryavanshi

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with Tejasswi Prakash's 'School College Ani Life'

Poster of School College Ani Life


Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema as a producer. The filmmaker who is known for creating a cop universe in Hindi cinema will be tapping into a new industry in the capacity of a producer. He will turn producer with the upcoming film 'School College Ani Life'. The film stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead. 


Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning to make the announcement. "
My marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?... So here it is...
My first marathi venture for my marathi audience!
Not a Rohit Shetty film, yet a Rohit Shetty film 
A slice of life, sweet, simple, heart-warming tale!
Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi
Releasing 14th April"



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)


The Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. Starring the fan-favorite Tejasswi Prakash  Karan Parab in the lead roles, 'School College Ani Life' is a  slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. This entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shows-off his injured arm as he wishes his 'Indian Police Force' director Rohit Shetty a happy birthday

Best known for movies like 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba' among others, the star director is now all set to take the digital plunge with the much-awaited web series, 'Indian Police Force'. Besides Sidharth, the series also stars actors like Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar of 'Mirzapur 2' fame. Headlined by the tall and handsome hunk of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra, 'Indian Police Force' will see Sid in a never-seen before super-cop avatar. The highly-awaited cop drama will be exclusively streamed on OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video. 

rohit shetty Tejasswi Prakash Entertainment News bollywood maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK