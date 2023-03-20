Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with Tejasswi Prakash's 'School College Ani Life'

Rohit Shetty, the blockbuster director, turns producer for a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' directed by Vihan Suryavanshi

Poster of School College Ani Life

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has forayed into Marathi cinema as a producer. The filmmaker who is known for creating a cop universe in Hindi cinema will be tapping into a new industry in the capacity of a producer. He will turn producer with the upcoming film 'School College Ani Life'. The film stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead.

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning to make the announcement. "

My marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?... So here it is...

My first marathi venture for my marathi audience!

Not a Rohit Shetty film, yet a Rohit Shetty film

A slice of life, sweet, simple, heart-warming tale!

Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi

Releasing 14th April"

The Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. Starring the fan-favorite Tejasswi Prakash Karan Parab in the lead roles, 'School College Ani Life' is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. This entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.

