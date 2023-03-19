Breaking News
Sharad Kelkar on experiencing the Rohit Shetty universe

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Sharad Kelkar gushes about the larger-than-life vibe of working with the filmmaker in the Indian Police Force

Sharad Kelkar on experiencing the Rohit Shetty universe

Kelkar with Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty and Nikitin Dheer on set of Indian Police Force


With close to two decades in the industry, there is little that Sharad Kelkar has not tried his hand at, but the actor is certain that the kind of “offers I got back then were different from what I am doing currently”. “I have been trying for years so people don’t typecast me, but instead consider me for any role. I think it is manifesting now,” says the actor, who has been roped into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the upcoming series Indian Police Force.


While he has been acquainted with Shetty for over 13 years, Kelkar believes that the Indian Police Force was the perfect project for their association. “If you work in Rohit Shetty’s film or series, you will get the maximum viewership. He is one of the most-loved directors in the industry. It was a long-due association, and we are finally working together after so many years,” says the actor, adding that the production value of the cop series gave him the larger-than-life vibe on set. “He is a big film director; you get that vibe and pampering when you reach the set. You feel like you are part of something big.”



