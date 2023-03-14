Sidharth Malhotra shows-off his injured arm as he wishes his 'Indian Police Force' director Rohit Shetty a happy birthday

On the occasion of Rohit Shetty's special day, the 'Shershaah' star took to his Instagram story, where he dropped a unique selfie, probably a BTS picture taken on the sets of 'Indian Police Force'

(Pics courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

The creator of his one-of-a-kind cop universe in Bollywood, ace director Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 49th birthday today.

Popular for delivering action, comedy and masala entertainers, Rohit Shetty is the son of the late veteran stuntman and action choreographer, M.B. Shetty.

Rohit, who kick-started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director in 'Phool Aur Kaante' in 1991 at the age of 17, made his directorial debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer, 'Zameen' in 2003.

Shetty who earlier worked as a body double for actors like A-listers like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar rose to fame after delivering the blockbuster comedy flick, 'Golmaal' in 2006.

Best known for movies like 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba' among others, the star director is now all set to take the digital plunge with the much-awaited web series, 'Indian Police Force'.

Headlined by the tall and handsome hunk of B-town, Sidharth Malhotra, 'Indian Police Force' will see Sid in a never-seen before super-cop avatar.

On the occasion of Rohit Shetty's special day, the 'Shershaah' star took to his Instagram story, where he dropped a unique selfie, probably a BTS picture taken on the sets of 'Indian Police Force.'

"Happy birthday Rohit Shetty sir. From breaking cars to box office, you've done it all! Wishing you a year full of success and happiness", wrote Sidharth with a red heart emoji as he wished the director on his birthday.

In the photo, Sidharth can be seen flaunting his injured arm, which he might have developed on the sets of 'Indian Police Force' while shooting. The 'Thank God' star can be seen posing for a selfie with Shetty.

The actor-director duo, Sidharth and Rohit are all smiles in the selfie.

For the unveersed, 'Indian Police Force' will mark the digital debut of both, Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty.

The highly-awaited cop drama will be exclusively streamed on OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video.

Besides Sidharth, the series also stars actors like Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar of 'Mirzapur 2' fame.