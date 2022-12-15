Breaking News
Rohit Shetty: 'Cirkus' is for audience who loved Golmaal films

Updated on: 15 December,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shetty, known for action comedies like the Golmaal franchise and All The Best: Fun Begins (2009) and action dramas such as the Singham instalments, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by viewers

Rohit Shetty


Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he makes films to entertain the audience and his upcoming directorial venture, Cirkus is a step in the same direction.


Shetty, known for action comedies like the Golmaal franchise and All The Best: Fun Begins (2009) and action dramas such as the Singham instalments, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by viewers.




Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors. It is slated to hit the screens on 
December 23.

“Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It’s that kind of a film. I’m sure they’re going to love it because I’ve watched the film,” said the director, and added, “When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility.”

