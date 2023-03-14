Sidharth Malhotra shares picture with his 'work family'

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who is gearing up for the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' on Monday shared a picture with his 'work family'.

Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture from a restaurant in Bangkok with his team and captioned it, "#Workfamily."

Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023 and will face a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2.'

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."'Yodha' was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

