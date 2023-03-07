'First Holi with the Mrs': Sidharth Malhotra shares a glimpse of his Holi with Kiara Advani

In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen covered in various colours but their big wide smile has melted the hearts of their fans

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 last month. A month to their wedding has coincided with Holi celebrations in Maharashtra. Needless to say, it also marks their first Holi as husband and wife. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday evening to share a picture with Kiara Advani.

In the picture, the couple can be seen covered in various colours but their big wide smile has melted the hearts of their fans. In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dressed in white outfits. Sidharth clicked the selfie with Kiara leaning her head on his shoulder.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "First Holi with the Mrs".

Earlier today, the couple took to their social media handle to share pictures from the Haldi ceremony at their wedding and wished the fans a Happy Holi. The couple had a grand wedding in Jaisalmer. The marriage was attended by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla from the film industry. The couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for members of the film industry.

Sidharth Malhotra is loving everything about being married to Kiara Advani. Be it an award show or social media, the newly married Sidharth has been seen showering praises on his wife ever since the two tied the knot on February 7. There's hardly any moment when Sidharth has not dished out husband goals post his wedding.

Recently, paps spotted Sidharth out and about in Mumbai. While they asked for his solo pictures, it was Sidharth's witty reply that proves he is a doting hubby.

"Ab main solo nahi raha," Sidharth joked when paps asked for his "solo" pictures. Sidharth's reply left paps in splits.

