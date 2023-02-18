Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan pose with Kiara Advani and Natasha Dalal; fans miss Alia Bhatt

Sidharth and Varun began their career as actors with the film 'Student Of The Year' along with Alia

Sidharth-Kiara with Varun-Natasha

It is hard to miss Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big fat Indian wedding at Jaisalmer that was nothing less than a fairytale. Post their wedding, the couple hosted an opulent reception in Mumbai. The event saw their family, friends and several Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan. Several pictures and videos from inside the party had gone viral on social media. But the one snap that really caught the public eye features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with another alumni of 'Student Of The Year', Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. Sadly, it was missing Alia Bhatt, robbing fans from a Student Of The Year reunion.

Sidharth and Kiara were seen rocking their Manish Malhotra-designed reception outfits. Sidharth wore an all-black ensemble with a shimmering black coat and Kiara wore a floor length monochrome evening gown, paired with a gorgeous diamond-emerald necklace. Varun Dhawan chose a simple yet elegant white shirt and beige coat. Natasha Dalal wore a shimmering cobalt blue lehenga with heavy embellishments. Soon after their picture went viral, fans began to comment on how they would have loved to see Alia Bhatt in the frame along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. While Alia was a part of the reception, she was not seen in the picture.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were first seen together on the sets of their 2021 film, 'Shershaah' directed by Vishnuvardhan. The couple got hitched on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan at the Suryagarh palace in presence of their family and a few close friends. It was only fair for them to credit the movie that brought them together with Kiara walking down the aisle to the music from the film.

Their wedding pictures posted on Instagram came with a 'Shershah' spin, captioned, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a reception in Delhi as well which was kept a lot more minimal and simplistic

Siddharth and Kiara also posted their wedding video on Instagram on which Karan Johar commented, "This is awww of all awwws." Needless to say, the couple's wedding pictures being posted around Valentine's day have truly spread the whiff of love in the air.

