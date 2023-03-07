Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Holi celebration at home with family

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in 2021 took to social media to share colourful images from their Holi celebration

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Maharashtra is celebrating Rang Panchami in the state today while the rest of the nation will celebrate the festival of colours tomorrow. Bollywood celebrities too have ringed in the festival with friends and families and have been sharing pictures from their celebrations on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in 2021 took to social media to share colourful images from their celebration.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures from their celebration. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with Vicky as he takes a picture of them. Vickay can be seen in a white kurta with his face covered in different colours of Holi. While Katrina is dressed in a bright yellow outfit and has blue and red colour powder on her cheeks. Katrina's sister Isabella is seen photobombing the picture.

In the second picture, the couple is joined by Isabella and Vicky's parents.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii" along with a rainbow emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 December in Rajasthan. The couple were dating in secret for two years before tying the knot. It was on the talk show 'Koffee With Karan' that Katrina had first said that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen. When host Karan Johar conveyed the same to Vicky Kaushal on the show in a later episode, the actor had quite a dramatic reaction when he acted to faint on the couch. Well! Two years later the two were married. It's not for nothing that Karan Johar calls the couch the 'manifestation couch'.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan misses his 'Mummy ke hath ki gujhiya' as he celebrates Holi in the USA

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film 'Tiger 3' which will be released later this year in Diwali. The film also stars Salman Khan and is the third part of the YRF spy franchise 'Ek Tha Tiger'. She also has the film 'Jee Le Zara' in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film is yet to go on floors.

Vicky on the other hand will be seen in a yet-untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.