Kartik Aaryan misses his 'Mummy ke hath ki gujhiya' as he celebrates Holi in the USA

Kartik Aaryan went high on the spirit of the festival of Holi as he recently celebrated the festival with fans and crowds of Dallas, USA. In the pictures and videos that have since surfaced, one could see huge crowds in a frenzy to celebrate the festival of colours with the actor who is happily drenched in the colour of fans' love, while missing his ghar ki madness and mummy ki sweets on the occasion.

Taking to his social media, the young superstar shared some pictures in which he can be seen throwing the colours in the air, and in another fans can be seen applying colour on his face as he bends down for it, which is indeed a sweet gesture as he really is a fan-made superstar. While the rest of the photos capture the superstar amid a huge crowd at the event. Wishing everyone a happy Holi, he jotted down the caption which read,

"होली और आपके प्यार के रंग में सराबोर...

Happy Holi to you all from 🇺🇸

Missing the Holi madness with my family & friends back home ð®ð³ and of course, mummy ke hath ki gujhiya", wrote Aaryan with a holding back tears and a red heart emoji.

As Kartik made his appearance at the Holi celebration event in Dallas, USA, the event witnessed a massive crowd, turning out to be one of the biggest events for an Indian actor in the country ever, as the event saw as many as 7500-8000 attendees. After Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan was the actor from India for who such a massive craze was seen.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan's untitled next among others.