'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan to return as Rooh Baba in Diwali 2024, check out teaser!

Taking his fans and social media followers by surprise, on Wednesday, Kartik took to his official social media handles, Instagram and Twitter to drop the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

(Pics courtesy: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

After winning hearts as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will soon reprise the much-loved character in the third instalment of the horror-comedy.

Taking his fans and social media followers by surprise, on Wednesday, Kartik took to his official social media handles, Instagram and Twitter to drop the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

In the teaser video shared by the 'Shehzada' star, one can see him sitting on a wooden rocking chair, all dressed up in his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' character, Rooh Baba.

"Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024", wrote as he captioned the post with folded hands, call me hand and boom emojis. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3", read the hashtag of Kartik's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The high-on-suspense first-ever teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shows Kartik inside an old and ghostly-looking haveli. The actor sings 'Aami Je Tomar' while he rocks his chair to and fro.

In the now gone viral teaser of the Kartik-starrer's next, one can hear Aaryan in the background who in Hindi says, "Kya laga? Kahaani khatam ho gayi? Darwaze toh band hote hi hain taaki ek din phir se khul sake (Did you think the story was over? Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day)".

In the end, Kartik takes the suspense quotient a notch higher as he shoots off another dialogue which goes like this, "Main aatmaon se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmayein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai. (I just don’t talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too)."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' will see Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee reuniting for the second time.

For the unversed, the actor-director duo has worked together in the second instalment of Akshay Kumar-starrer blockbuster horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiya', 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'.

Billed as a 'family entertainer' 'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' will hit the screens next year on Diwali.