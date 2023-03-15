Sharad Kelkar on 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga': Kind of film I would like to see

Sharad Kelkar says intriguing plotline drew him to Yami Gautam-starrer, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Sharad Kelkar and Yami Gautam

2023 doesn’t look too bad for Sharad Kelkar. The actor, after all, has his hands full with nine projects, all of which are lined-up for release this year. Apart from six Hindi offerings, he will be part of two Marathi projects and a Tamil one. “I have been working on all of them since the last 18 months. While I have already shot for some of them, others are currently being dubbed,” says the actor, who is gearing up for the March 24 Netflix release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which also features Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

Directed by Ajay Singh, and produced and co-written by Amar Kaushik, the heist drama will pair him with producer Dinesh Vijan again after Bhediya, in which he had a cameo. “Working with him feels like working with family. The team treats everyone equally. However, it was the story of the film that [caught my attention]. It is interesting, and intriguing; it is the kind of cinema I love to watch,” he says, referring to Gautam and Kaushal as “brilliant actors, who I got to learn from”.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me

The film follows a flight attendant and her boyfriend who plan to rob diamonds to clear their debt. But during the flight, something goes amiss, and they find themselves in a hostage situation.