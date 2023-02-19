Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sharad Kelkar Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji was a dream come true for me

Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me

Updated on: 19 February,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who played the great Maratha emperor in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji' reveals how the warrior king has been a source of inspiration for him since childhood

Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Time and again, the multi-faceted artist Sharad Kelkar has expressed his admiration for Shivaji Maharaj. He has often talked about how Shivaji has been an inspiration to him in various ways. Today, on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, the actor spoke about how Shivaji Maharaj played an important role in his life and career. 


He says, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a source of inspiration for me since my childhood. His life and legacy have always fascinated me, and I have always felt a deep sense of pride in being associated with such a great historical figure. Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me, and it was an honour to bring his story to life on the big screen. Today, on Shivaji Jayanti, I feel a strong connection with Shivaji Maharaj and his ideals. I believe we can all learn a lot from his leadership, courage, and commitment to his people. As we celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, I want everyone to remember Shivaji Maharaj and strive to uphold his legacy in our lives."



Also Read: Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the great Maratha Warrior


As we can see, Sharad Kelkar sees Shivaji Maharaj as a source of inspiration and motivation in his own life and in the work, front the actor definitely seems unstoppable. He will be lending his voice as Wolverine in Amazon Audible's Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Wastelanders. Sharad Kelakar will be seen, in an upcoming film 'SRI' alongside Rajkummar Rao and a Netflix original suspense thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

The actor will also be starring as a cop in an upcoming series helmed by Rohit Shetty. As we await more details on the series, we are excited to see Sharad Kelkar play the part of Wolverine!

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar joins team of Rohit Shetty’s 'Indian Police Force'

sharad kelkar Tanhaji shivaji maharaj ajay devgn bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK