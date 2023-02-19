Sharad Kelkar: Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who played the great Maratha emperor in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji' reveals how the warrior king has been a source of inspiration for him since childhood

Time and again, the multi-faceted artist Sharad Kelkar has expressed his admiration for Shivaji Maharaj. He has often talked about how Shivaji has been an inspiration to him in various ways. Today, on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, the actor spoke about how Shivaji Maharaj played an important role in his life and career.

He says, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a source of inspiration for me since my childhood. His life and legacy have always fascinated me, and I have always felt a deep sense of pride in being associated with such a great historical figure. Playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 'Tanhaji' was a dream come true for me, and it was an honour to bring his story to life on the big screen. Today, on Shivaji Jayanti, I feel a strong connection with Shivaji Maharaj and his ideals. I believe we can all learn a lot from his leadership, courage, and commitment to his people. As we celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, I want everyone to remember Shivaji Maharaj and strive to uphold his legacy in our lives."

As we can see, Sharad Kelkar sees Shivaji Maharaj as a source of inspiration and motivation in his own life and in the work, front the actor definitely seems unstoppable. He will be lending his voice as Wolverine in Amazon Audible's Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Wastelanders. Sharad Kelakar will be seen, in an upcoming film 'SRI' alongside Rajkummar Rao and a Netflix original suspense thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

The actor will also be starring as a cop in an upcoming series helmed by Rohit Shetty. As we await more details on the series, we are excited to see Sharad Kelkar play the part of Wolverine!

