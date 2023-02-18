Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Inspiring quotes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji Maharaj – a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom – was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. Pic/iStock

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19. Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This year will mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The main aim of the day is to honour the contributions of the great warrior king in reviving the Maratha Empire and to pay respect to his rich legacy.

Shivaji Maharaj – a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom – was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630.

Here are some inspiring quotes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

"Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.”

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong."

Also read: Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, here's all you need to know

"Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."

“A courageous & brave man also bends in the honor of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.”

“Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is a willpower that establishes a government.”

“We must know the history of the place in which we live and the history of our ancestors.”

“Self-confidence provides strength and Power imparts knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.”

“Each person should get an education, because, during a war, the thing which not be achieved by strength, that can be achieved by knowledge and tricks and the knowledge comes from education.”