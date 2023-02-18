Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, here's all you need to know

This year will mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pic/iStock

Shiv Jayanti also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19. Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivaji Maharaj was a Maratha warrior and the founder of the Maratha kingdom. He was born in the Shivneri fort of Pune in the year 1630.

This year will mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The main aim of the day is to honour the contributions of the great warrior king in reviving the Maratha Empire and to pay tribute to his rich legacy.

Shivaji Maharaj is not only revered in Maharashtra, but also equally respected across India for his progressive thinking, rich cultural legacy and efforts to free India from foreign invaders to realise his dream of Swarajya.

Shivaji Jayanti 2023: History and significance

Social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first to initiate the Shivaji Jayanti in the year 1870. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the one who discovered Shivaji Maharaj's tomb in Raigad Fort.

Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated for the first time in Pune. After then the great freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued the tradition of celebrating the day by highlighting the achievements and bravery of Shivaji Maharaj among the general public.

Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Celebrations

Shivaji Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. People organise several events to celebrate the occasion. On this day, grand processions are taken out in several places in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, this year for the first time, Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated at the Diwan-e-Aam in the Agra Fort.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai. The party will celebrate the iconic 17th century ruler's birth anniversary at "346 places across 227 wards" on February 19, its city unit president Ashish Shelar said.

During the celebrations, an 'aarti' (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited. Cultural programs, exhibitions and discourses on Shivaji Maharaj's life would be organised, Shelar said.