Yami Gautam showers love on husband with heartfelt birthday wishes

Updated on: 12 March,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On the occasion of director Aditya Dhar's birthday, his wife Yami Gautam wrote him a beautiful birthday wish

Yami Gautam's Instagram


On the occasion of director Aditya Dhar's birthday, his wife Yami Gautam dropped an adorable birthday wish.

Taking to Instagram, Yami wrote, "Happy birthday to my world."

She added a string of red heart emojis to the caption.

Yami also posted a picture with Aditya from his birthday celebrations. In the image, the duo is seen twinning in black as they smile together.



 
 
 
 
 
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Aditya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday mere bhai," followed by multiple kissing emoticons.

Vicky and Aditya collaborated for the first time in the action thriller film 'URI: The Surgical Strike' which emerged to be a blockbuster.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was a military action film written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by RSVP movie banner ‘Ronnie Screwvala’. The film narrates the story of Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), who played a prominent part in the events, and stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The film score and songs were composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev. Kumaar, Raj Shekhar and Abhiruchi Chand are the lyricists.

The duo previously announced their second collaboration 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' which later-on went on the back burner. ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ starrer Vicky Kaushal along with Sara Ali Khan will be directed by Aditya Dhar.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

