Yami Gautam Dhar: The term 'women-centric films' will soon be irrelevant

Yami answered saying, "Ye joh shabd haina women centric, kyuki ofcourse again hum interviews karte hai, hum padhte hai, ye shabd bhi mujhe lagta hai jaldi jane vala hai. Kyuki main samjh sakti hu ki kyu ye shabd coin hua tha kyunki math alag tha, economics alag tha, Pehle zyada se zyada male dominated ya male character dominated filme aati thi

Pic/ YAmi Gautam Dhar's Instagram

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar has given back-to-back promising performances in films like, 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi', and 'Lost'. In a recent interview, Yami spoke on various topics from her films to her journey to her dynamic thoughts on women-centric films and the industry today.

Recently Yami went on to attend a mega annual conclave held by a leading channel, where the senior anchor and moderator of the session, Shobhna Yadav asked her, "Women-centric films ki main baat karna chahungi, chahe Gangubai mein Alia Bhatt ho, chahe Gehraiyaan mein Deepika Padukone, chahe Lost mein aap ho - kya Bollywood badla hai, Yami ko aisa lag raha hai ya ab lag raha ki abhi aur badalne ki zarurat hai?"

Yami answered saying, "Ye joh shabd haina women centric, kyuki ofcourse again hum interviews karte hai, hum padhte hai, ye shabd bhi mujhe lagta hai jaldi jane vala hai. Kyuki main samjh sakti hu ki kyu ye shabd coin hua tha kyunki math alag tha, economics alag tha, Pehle zyada se zyada male dominated ya male character dominated filme aati thi. Par agar aap dekhiye toh audience ko usse koi farak nahi padta hai, character se farak padta hai. A female is playing, a male is playing it doesn't matter, its the character and the story joh matter karta hai.

Also read: Yami Gautam prepped for her 'Lost' by talking to crime journalists

Dekhiye koi bhi joh change aata hai vo ek raat me nahi hota hai. Generation lagti hai, har generation apne saath ek change lekar aati hai. Mother India uss zamane me bhi bani hai, jis zamane mein mujhe nahi lagta us zamane ye sab conversations hoti thi. Smita Patil Ji jaisi actress us time pe bhi rahi hai, main unke interviews aaj bhi dekhti hu. I wish she was alive. Kitni awareness thi ki aurton ka, joh female actors hai, unka aap kis tarah se pradarshan kar rahe hai cinema main.

Mujhe lagta hai iss waqt jaha hum khade hai jis mod par, Bohot zada farq aaraha hai, bohot zada awareness hai, or definitely industry evolve kar rahi hai. Behtar kirdaar likhe jayenge, behtar writing hogi toh of course behtar performances bhi ayengi or audience ko achi film se hi matlab hai. (The term 'women-centric films' will soon be irrelevant. The term came into existence in the industry during a male-dominated era., it is not about the person playing the role, but the character they are playing. Change does not come overnight. Each generation brings some change with them. Mother India was made at a time when conversations like these did not happen. I still watch Smita Patil's interviews. I wish she was alive. We are at a point where there is a lot of change and the industry is definitely evolving. There will be better characters, better writing and of course better performances and the audience cares about better films)"

Moreover, having won our hearts with her brilliant performances time and again, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.