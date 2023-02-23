Tejasswi Prakash bags 'Best actress in a television series' at Dadasaheb Phalke awards

Tejasswi as Pratha has given new heights to the success of the show

Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen as the leading lady of season 6 of the super hit Naagin series, bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 'Best actress in television recently.

Tejasswi as Pratha has given new heights to the success of the show which was unimaginable and has everyone asking what will happen next! The show has seen a spike in it's TRP ratings after Tejasswi was the chosen face for the series. Tejasswi is also the youngest actress to play the character of Naagin.

Expressing her thoughts Prakash says, "When your work gets recognition through awards, it feels incredible. I am so happy to have received the kind of recognition from the fans. I am looking forward to achieving newer heights in my work & getting better every single day."

Netizens showered immense love for the actress on the internet and have flooded her DMs on how they're so happy to see Tejasswi fly higher in her career.

In an earlier interview, speaking about her love for performing arts Tejasswi had told mid-day.com, "I always loved dancing and singing. My mum and dad were of the opinion that if one has a strong classical base, we can do anything! So that’s why my parents enrolled me in classical dancing and singing classes. I learnt Bharatnatyam for seven years and gave four exams. I’m yet to complete my arangetram (first stage performance) but I will do that once I get a break from work. I plan to complete my three pending exams and have an arangetram function. I started learning dance at 5-6 years and would wear my salwar suit with dupatta and head to class. I still remember a few mudras. I had a sir, who was amazing but at times also scary if we didn’t maintain the correct posture. Whenever I couldn’t catch the beats, sir would fling his stick at me, bahut maar padi hai (laughs.) It was the most amazing time! My mum made it a point to ensure I was a busy child, along with dance I was also learning singing, swimming, gymnastics, karate, drawing and attending sanskar varg classes."