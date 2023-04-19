Priyanka Chopra poses with hubby Nick Jonas at 'Citadel' global premiere in London

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas with husband Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Citadel' in London. Pic/AP, PTI

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of her upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' in London.

For the premiere night, the 'Fashion' actor opted for a beautiful red off-shoulder deep-neck gown.

She was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas and her co-star Richard Madden.

Nick looked handsome in an all-black suit with sharp lapels and a turtleneck underneath. Richard, on the other hand, donned a velvet black suit with matching pants.

Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere, several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video from the premiere night which he captioned, " #RedDress."

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

