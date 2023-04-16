Breaking News
Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra's words of praise: 'It caught me by surprise'

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Priyanka Chopra and Alaya F


She may not go out of her way to seek validation, but when compliments come her way, Alaya F cannot stop blushing. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), has been in the industry for barely three years. After Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy and Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, she has been hailed as the next potential Bollywood superstar by one of the biggest stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.


In an interview, Chopra showered praise on Alaya, stating that the young actor could be the number one star of her generation. Alaya, who is now gearing up for the release of her next, U Turn, says, “It is a surreal feeling. I wish for everyone [to experience this] because it is one of the best feelings. [I feel] pride, joy, and anxious excitement.” She adds that receiving such unexpected validation from one of her favourite actors has left her with many emotions all at once. “It caught me by surprise. Priyanka is someone I have admired for the longest time; this praise coming from her means the world to me,” she shares.


 

