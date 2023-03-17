Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra calling her next Bollywood superstar

Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra calling her next Bollywood superstar

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Priyanka Chopra recently rooted for Alaya F to be the next superstar of Bollywood. After the video went viral, Alaya took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement

Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra calling her next Bollywood superstar

Alaya F and Priyanka Chopra


It's a big moment for actor Alaya F as her "favourite actor" and global superstar Priyanka Chopra has praised her for being unique and called her the next Bollywood superstar in one of her recent interviews.


During a recent interview, Priyanka was asked about her opinion on Bollywood's next superstar from the current lot.



Priyanka Chopra took Alaya F's name and said, "I really like Alaya. She is Pooja Bedi's daughter. I have told her when I met her. I think she is cool, has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. But I think, I don't know. We will find that in a few years".


After the video went viral on social media, Alaya took to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude and excitement. Alaya mentioned how Priyanka's words mean the world to her. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra. Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

Priyanka mentioned this in an interview she gave in Texas recently while promoting her upcoming Amazon series 'Citadel'.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra drops adorable Sunday morning selfies with Malti Marie

As mentioned, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Citadel' which is an upcoming spy-thriller web series.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 28, 2023, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

'Citadel' is a fictional story wherein Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

The series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Talking about Alaya F, she is gearing up to enthral the audience with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla, titled 'SRI'.He was an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

In the upcoming film, Alaya will be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

Helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic also stars Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in pivotal roles.

She will also be seen in the upcoming film 'U-Turn'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka chopra Alaya F Entertainment News pooja bedi bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK