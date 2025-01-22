Rashmika Mandanna wore a casual outfit and covered her face with a mask as she was brought in a wheelchair for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna Pic/Instagram, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai airport as she resumes work despite leg injury x 00:00

Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna, who had injured her leg earlier this month resumed work. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair with a bandaid on her foot. The Animal actor wore a casual outfit and covered her face with a mask as she arrived for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chhaava. This speaks volumes about Rashmika's dedication to her craft. With sheer passion, she overcomes any challenge with grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika had to pause Sikandar, Thama, and Kubera shoot

Rashmika, who has a massive lineup of films this year had to pause multiple shoots following the leg injury. She had earlier shared on Instagram, "Well… happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or God only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"

"To my directors, sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna to play Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava

The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava shared the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanna who is set to play the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film. In heavy jewellery and a red saree, Rashmika looks regal in the poster. She will be playing the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film. The movie is set to release in the theatres on February 14.

Maharani Yesubai was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."

Rashmika will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and will hit the big screens on Eid 2025.