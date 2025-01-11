Rashmika Mandanna has had to halt the filming of these movies because of an unfortunate incident. The actress suffered an injury in her gym, leading her to pause the shooting schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna hurts foot at gym, Thama and Sikandar shoot halted: 'To my directors, sorry for the delay'

Rashmika Mandanna has been enjoying the success of her recently released films Animal and Pushpa 2. While Rashmika has been on cloud nine, after two successful films, she has joined hands with Salman Khan for Sikandar and has also been roped in for Thama, a film in Dinesh Vijan's horror universe. Now she has had to halt the filming of these movies because of an unfortunate incident. The actress suffered an injury in her gym, leading her to pause the shooting schedule.

While Rashmika herself took to her Instagram to update fans about her gym injury, a source close to her has informed about the temporary halt in the filming of her movies. “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!" a source shared.

Rashmika shares health update

Meanwhile, Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her injured leg, all covered in plaster. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Well… happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months or God only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"

"To my directors, sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," she further wrote.

Fans worried about Rashmika

As soon as Rashmika dropped the picture, fans started reacting to it. One fan shared, "You will get well soon." "You're missed around here! Can't wait to see you back in action. Get well soon!" another fan wrote. A third fan shared, "Get well soon, cutie."

Rashmika, who has delivered a string of hits, including grossing 3,096 crores at the box office with the cumulative collections of Animal and the Pushpa franchise’s current numbers, continues to inspire her followers with her resilience and positivity. While the shooting break may be temporary, fans can expect the actress to bounce back stronger than ever, bringing her signature charm and energy to the screen.