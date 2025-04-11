Breaking News
IPL 2025: With Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, CSK's top-order set for a shake-up

IPL 2025: With Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, CSK’s top-order set for a shake-up

Updated on: 11 April,2025 05:25 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

CSK now faces the pressing challenge of naming a suitable replacement for Gaikwad in the playing XI

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Designated skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out due to an elbow injury in a major setback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The blow is not just to their batting unit but to their leadership group as well.


In the wake of Gaikwad’s absence, the legendary MS Dhoni has stepped back into the captaincy role, rekindling hopes for the five-time IPL champions as they gear up for a high-stakes encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at Chepauk.


With limited time on their hands before the upcoming fixture, CSK now faces the pressing challenge of naming a suitable replacement for Gaikwad in the playing XI. While they may look to the pool of unsold players to fill the longer-term void, immediate focus will be on finding the right fit for the top order in the short term.


A name that naturally comes to the forefront is Rahul Tripathi. The experienced campaigner has had a quiet season so far, failing to make a significant impact in his earlier appearances. However, his past record, particularly at the No. 3 position, keeps him in strong contention. Given his familiarity with the conditions at Chepauk and the added motivation of facing his former team, Tripathi could be the safe, dependable choice.

Deepak Hooda is another senior option in the squad. Like Tripathi, he too has struggled for form, but possesses the experience to anchor the innings if needed. Despite both players' lukewarm form this season, CSK has historically leaned towards backing seasoned performers in crunch moments.

On the other hand, the franchise also has the opportunity to inject fresh energy into the lineup by turning to young prospects such as Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, or Vansh Bedi. Among them, Siddarth and Bedi are known for their aggressive, fearless approach—traits that could surprise the opposition and provide CSK with an edge.

However, considering CSK’s reputation for prioritizing experience and stability, it wouldn’t be surprising if they hand Rahul Tripathi another opportunity. With Dhoni back at the helm, all eyes will be on the playing XI at the toss, and who steps into the void left by Gaikwad could be a game-defining decision.

