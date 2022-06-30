Ton-up Deepak Hooda reveals going out to bat with ‘warrior’ mentality

Riding his powerful striking abilities, Hooda hogged the limelight with a 57-ball 104 in India’s second T20 International against Ireland here on Tuesday

Deepak Hooda celebrates his century v Ireland on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The big-hitting Deepak Hooda believes himself to be “a warrior” when faced with the task of tackling the new ball in conditions favourable to bowlers. Because, according to him, there is no other option, but to just face the challenges head on when batting at the top of the order.

Riding his powerful striking abilities, Hooda hogged the limelight with a 57-ball 104 in India’s second T20 International against Ireland here on Tuesday. Opting to bat, India posted a huge 225 for seven. Sanju Samson contributed with 77. The Indians then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match. Batting at No.3, Hooda became only the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format.

“I’ve never opened in an international game, but being a top-order batsman, you have to cope with the challenges and you don’t have any option. And if you don’t have any option, then why don’t you go there like a warrior.

That’s how I think, and things turned in my way. I’m happy about that,” said Hooda after the match. With young talents bursting at the seams, the 27-year-old all-rounder admitted that it is not easy to get into, and retain, one’s place in the Indian team. “To be honest, yes it is difficult to find a spot in the Indian team and then staying there. But at the same time when you’re playing in India colours, that time you never think about yourself, you think about the team,” he said.

