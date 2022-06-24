Sanjay Manjrekar opines that India vs Ireland series could be make or break for Sanju Samson

Samson averaged a decent 28.6 across 17 IPL games this season albeit with an impressive strike rate of 146.8. He not only presents India with an attacking middle-overs option as a player but can also keep wickets well

India’s Sanju Samson during the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pic/AFP

While India's red ball team is busy preparing to take on England in the one-off Test, India's limited-overs team will battle Ireland in a 2-match T20I series from June 26th onwards.

With the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer included in the Test team, Sanju Samson and Surya Kumar Yadav have earned a recall into the T20I squad. The duo are expected to slug it out for the middle-order slots. However the pair's international record couldn't bare starker contrasts.

Yadav has already proved his mettle in limited-overs games at the international stage, whereas Sanju Samson has failed to take his opportunities thus far.

Ex-India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reckons this might be Samson's last shot with the national team considering the abundance of top-quality batsmen that India can call upon.

According to IANS, in a virtual interaction organised by Star Sports, Manjrekar said,"I have got no doubt about Surya kumar Yadav; he's more consistent and reliable and somebody who is likely to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup"

"Sanju Samson's time at the international level hasn't been great. But there is something about him that we have seen, so let's hope that he will be turning a corner. For him, these opportunities are God-sent and very precious."

"If he doesn't fire, then those opportunities won't come along because he's been there for a while and got opportunities to play for India."

Samson averaged a decent 28.6 across 17 IPL games this season albeit with an impressive strike rate of 146.8. He not only presents India with an attacking middle-overs option as a player but can also keep wickets well.

Unfortunately for Samson, both departments are well stocked and a failure to impress against Ireland may lead to an indefinite international exile for the Rajasthan Royals skipper.

(With inputs from IANS)