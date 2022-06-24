Breaking News
Srikar Bharat impresses, top-order fails for India in warm-up game

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Leicester
After winning the toss, India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five. However, Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day’s proceedings at Grace Road

India’s Srikar Bharat during his unbeaten 70 yesterday. Pic/BCCI


Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India’s top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire here on Thursday.

After winning the toss, India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five. However, Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day’s proceedings at Grace Road.




In all, the 28-year-old batter from Andhra hit eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18. Skipper Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (21) got out after getting starts. The opening duo, which is set to begin India’s innings in the one-off fifth Test, added 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by fast-medium bowler Will Davis.

