Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and others from the cricket fraternity wish the world a Happy Father's Day

Sachin Tendulkar

On the occasion of Father's day, several current and ex-cricket icons took to Twitter to put out touching tweets and tributes to their own fathers as well as to wish all the amazing fathers out there a Happy Father's day.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar put up a short video and accompanied it by a caption which read, "Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone! #FathersDay."

Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/fgWQPr8jc6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022

The Indian cricket team's current captain Rohit Sharma spoke about his experience of being a father, and said he'll always keep his daugther as his first priority. His Tweet read, "From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay."

From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay https://t.co/0mgUjD7Ou5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 19, 2022

Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted an image of his family and wrote, "My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there!"

My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/h4yqzZWtKW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 19, 2022

Ex-cricket-turned-politician Kirti Azad honoured his father with a Tweet that read, "#HappyFathersDay. Remembering my father freedom fighter, former Chief Minister of Bihar, straight forward and honest late Sh. Bhagwat Jha Azad. Miss his values in today's politics."

Meanwhile IPL franchises also joined in wishing all the fathers out there. 5-time champions Mumbai Indians posted images of Rohit Sharma, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin with their children and wrote, "Every child's guiding light, inspiration and role-model. A very #HappyFathersDay to all those out there."

Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders too shared images of Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, and Ajinkya Rahane with their children and accompanied with a caption that read, ""Day to celebrate the first Superheroes! Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! #FathersDay2022 #AmiKKR."

Day to celebrate the first Superheroes! ð¨‍ð§‍ð¦



Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! ð #FathersDay2022 #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/QPrj3BhuhZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 19, 2022

(With inputs from IANS)