Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and others from the cricket fraternity wish the world a Happy Father's Day

Updated on: 19 June,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar put up a short video and accompanied it by a caption which read, "Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different

Sachin Tendulkar


On the occasion of Father's day, several current and ex-cricket icons took to Twitter to put out touching tweets and tributes to their own fathers as well as to wish all the amazing fathers out there a Happy Father's day.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar put up a short video and accompanied it by a caption which read, "Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone! #FathersDay."





The Indian cricket team's current captain Rohit Sharma spoke about his experience of being a father, and said he'll always keep his daugther as his first priority. His Tweet read, "From the moment I became a Dad, keeping my lil girl safe is all I want. Whether I am her piggyback ride or her cradle, her safety is my responsibility. Being there for her is always my priority as it means the world to me. #HappyFathersDay."

Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted an image of his family and wrote, "My support system through everything. Here's wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there!"

Ex-cricket-turned-politician Kirti Azad honoured his father with a Tweet that read, "#HappyFathersDay. Remembering my father freedom fighter, former Chief Minister of Bihar, straight forward and honest late Sh. Bhagwat Jha Azad. Miss his values in today's politics."

Meanwhile IPL franchises also joined in wishing all the fathers out there. 5-time champions Mumbai Indians posted images of Rohit Sharma, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin with their children and wrote, "Every child's guiding light, inspiration and role-model. A very #HappyFathersDay to all those out there."

Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders too shared images of Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, and Ajinkya Rahane with their children and accompanied with a caption that read, ""Day to celebrate the first Superheroes! Wishing a #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing fathers out there! #FathersDay2022 #AmiKKR."

(With inputs from IANS)

