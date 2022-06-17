Breaking News
Cheteshwar Pujara is 'ready for the next challenge' as India gear up to face England

Updated on: 17 June,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pujara was recalled to the test squad after being dropped for the Sri Lanka series following a long run of lean scores. However, the Saurashtra batter redeemed himself in the County Championship by scoring 720 runs in 8 innings

Picture courtesy/Cheteshwar Pujara's Twitter account


The recently recalled Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara took to Instagram to share a post where he is seen posing with fellow Test squad members ahead of the team's departure for England. India are scheduled to play a one-off test against England on July 1st. It will be a continuation of the test series that took place last year, India are leading 2-1.


 
 
 
 
 
The caption accompanying his post read, "Ready for the next challenge, UK bound."

The others seen alongside Pujara in his post are Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Srikar Bharat.

Pujara was recalled to the test squad after being dropped for the Sri Lanka series following a long run of lean scores. However, the Saurashtra batter redeemed himself in the County Championship by scoring 720 runs in 8 innings.

While India's test team will be busy with preparations to take on England, the limited overs squad is currently battling South Africa in a T20I series. The Proteas lead the series 2-1 with 2 games to go.

(With inputs from ANI)

