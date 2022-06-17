Preity Zinta expresses her 'surprise' upon re-uniting with cricket superstar Chris Gayle

Gayle had previously played for Zinta's co-owned IPL franchise Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So the fun-loving duo share a good bond with one another

Picture courtesy/Preity Zinta's Twitter account

Today morning, Preity Zinta sent fans into a frenzy after posting a few pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram account featuring none other than the 'universe boss' himself, Chris Gayle. Also included in the picture was entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani. The trio met each other in Atlanta, USA.

Zinta's caption accompanying the post read, "Weekend surprise. Always fun to bump into @chrisgayle333 and @pareshghelani #Atlanta #Weekend #Desivibe #Ting,"

Gayle had previously played for Zinta's co-owned IPL franchise Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So the fun-loving duo share a good bond with one another.

However, since his time with the Punjab Kings, Gayle went unsold in the most recent IPL auction. Although he hasn't officially retired from international cricket, he last appeared for the West Indies team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Gayle most recently appeared in the Bangladesh Premier League, playing for Fortune Barishal.

(with inputs from ANI)