Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Preity Zinta expresses her surprise upon re uniting with cricket superstar Chris Gayle

Preity Zinta expresses her 'surprise' upon re-uniting with cricket superstar Chris Gayle

Updated on: 17 June,2022 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gayle had previously played for Zinta's co-owned IPL franchise Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So the fun-loving duo share a good bond with one another

Preity Zinta expresses her 'surprise' upon re-uniting with cricket superstar Chris Gayle

Picture courtesy/Preity Zinta's Twitter account


Today morning, Preity Zinta sent fans into a frenzy after posting a few pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram account featuring none other than the 'universe boss' himself, Chris Gayle. Also included in the picture was entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani. The trio met each other in Atlanta, USA.






Zinta's caption accompanying the post read, "Weekend surprise. Always fun to bump into @chrisgayle333 and @pareshghelani #Atlanta #Weekend #Desivibe #Ting,"

Gayle had previously played for Zinta's co-owned IPL franchise Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So the fun-loving duo share a good bond with one another.

Also Read: 'We could have attacked the ball more,' Australia captain Aaron Finch reflects on loss to Sri Lanka

However, since his time with the Punjab Kings, Gayle went unsold in the most recent IPL auction. Although he hasn't officially retired from international cricket, he last appeared for the West Indies team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Gayle most recently appeared in the Bangladesh Premier League, playing for Fortune Barishal.

(with inputs from ANI)

preity zinta chris gayle Punjab Kings indian premier league cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK