'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' turns 15: Preity Zinta gets nostalgic over her film

Preity Zinta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Preity Zinta walked down memory lane as she shared a short video clip of the famous song, 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' from the movie of the same name. As 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' completed 15 years of its release Preity took to Instagram and wrote, "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun."

The 10-second long video clip of the 2007 song, featured both Preity and Bobby Deol dancing to the steps of the 'Kiss Of Love'. The groovy music and catchy lyrics still make the song one of the most iconic party songs ever.

