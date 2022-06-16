Breaking News
'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' turns 15: Preity Zinta gets nostalgic over her film

Updated on: 16 June,2022 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' completed 15 years of its release Preity took to Instagram to post: "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed

'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' turns 15: Preity Zinta gets nostalgic over her film

Preity Zinta. Pic/Yogen Shah


Preity Zinta walked down memory lane as she shared a short video clip of the famous song, 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' from the movie of the same name. As 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' completed 15 years of its release Preity took to Instagram and wrote, "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun."

