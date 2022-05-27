Preity Zinta, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor click the perfect selfie at Karan Johar's bash

The actresses came together under the same roof for filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. It was arguably one of the biggest events of the year

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Preity Zinta

It was May 25 when filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 and on this grand occasion, he kept a bash that was arguably one of the biggest events of the year. Stars descended as if they would never bump into each other again. Glitz and glamour overflowed like wine and all the names dressed their best.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan surreptitiously attending the party, the one moment that stood out was a selfie that comprises of names that made our childhoods memorable and mesmerising. Preity Zinta shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress wrote- "Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever."

Show full article