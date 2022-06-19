Kemar Roach stars as West Indies close in on victory against Bangladesh in first Test

Roach made sure that his team wasn't going to be chasing a big target in the fourth innings by wrapping up the visitors' batting effort for 245. He finished the innings with figures of 5/53. That left the men in maroon to chase a score of 84 to win the first test match

Kemar Roach celebrates the dismissal of Nurul Hasan during the third day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies. Pic/AFP

Kemar Roach once again proved to be West Indies' saviour as the veteran pacer came to their aid with his 10th 5 wicket haul in Tests to bowl out a resilient Bangladesh side for 245 runs.

Following a cathartic batting display, where they found themselves 6 wicket down for just 109 runs on day 3, Bangladesh's revival was lead by skipper Shakib al Hasan and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. The pair forged a 123 run partnership to take Bangladesh to 232/6, staving off an inning defeat in the process.

But Roach made sure that his team wasn't going to be chasing a big target in the fourth innings by wrapping up the visitors' batting effort for 245. He finished the innings with figures of 5/53.

That left the men in maroon to chase a score of 84 to win the first test match at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

However, a dramatic final hour of the day's play saw West Indies slide to 9/3, looking in real trouble thanks to Khaled Ahmed's brilliant new ball burst. Thereafter, John Campbell (28*) and Jermaine Blackwood (17*) combined for a 40 run partnership to steady the ship, with only 35 runs now left to win.

According to IANS, speaking after the day's play Roach said, "We're obviously in a position to win. We always play matches to win," Roach said after the day's play.

"Right now with 35 runs away, once the guys get a good rest tonight, come back and be focused again, I think we're in good stead to knock the runs off. Well done to the guys today to put ourselves in that position. I'm proud of myself. To build a career and get amongst the greats is always a good feeling."

Brief Scores

Bangladesh 103 and 245 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 42, Shakib Al Hasan 63, Nurul Hasan 64; Kemar Roach 5/53, Alzarri Joseph 3/55) vs West Indies 265 and 49/3 in 15 overs (John Campbell 28 not out).

(With inputs from IANS)