Throwback: India opener Rohit Sharma blazes 140 off 113 against Pakistan at 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma. Picture/PTI

Today, June 16th, marks 3 years to the day when Rohit Sharma battered Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup, scoring 140 runs off just 113 balls. The current skipper of the Indian side was at his vociferous best throughout the tournament, but this knock was a little more special since it came against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Drawing fans' attention to Sharma's blitzkrieg at the World Cup, ICC's official Twitter account put up a post with the caption, "He's done it on the big stage once again."

🎙️ "He's done it on the big stage once again!"



On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 140 against Pakistan in the @cricketworldcup 🔥 — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2022

This century was one among 5 that the destructive Mumbai Indians opener scored in the tournament. Rohit would go on to end the World Cup as the highest run-getter with 648 runs in 9 innings at a monstrous average of 81.

Rewinding the clock back to 2019, Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field first. But they would soon regret the decision as Rohit cut loose. The men in blue would go on to set a 337 run target.

Pakistan never got close, despite a spirited hundred run partnership between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. In a rain affected second half, Pakistan ended up 89 runs short of the revised 302 run target.

Other significant contributions from Indian players came via KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both of whom scored half-centuries. With the ball, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav shared two wickets a piece.