Can’t ask Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to drop themselves for me: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan celebrates his 50 against SA on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are quite few notches above him in terms of sheer quality and Ishan Kishan knows only too well that he can’t just ask the “world class” duo to “drop themselves” from playing XI in order to accommodate him.

The Indian team management looks at Kishan as a specialist opener, knowing that he isn’t the one blessed with a power game to negotiate the variations during back-end of T20I games.

After his 48-ball-76 in a losing cause against South Africa, which was blazing most of the times and scratchy in some parts, Kishan pledged to control the controllables. “I think they [Rohit and Rahul] are world-class players and I won’t ask for my spot when they are there in the team. They have scored so many runs for our country, I cannot ask them to drop themselves and make me play in the first place,” Kishan said at the post-match press conference.

“My job here is to give my best in the practice sessions. Whenever I get my opportunity, I have to prove myself or do well for the team. I focus more on that on what I have to do,” Kishan added.

For him, it is all about performing whenever he gets an opportunity and allow the coaches and selectors to do their job. “I have to keep doing my thing, it’s up to the selectors and the coaches whatever they think,” he added.

