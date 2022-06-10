KL Rahul ‘gutted’ after groin injury rules him out

Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training

KL Rahul

Opener KL Rahul is “gutted” at not being able to lead India on home soil after a last-minute groin injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Rahul will miss the entire series, starting on Thursday, owing to a right groin injury that he sustained during training. “Hard to accept, but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.

“Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh [Pant] and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon,” he said in a tweet.

An elegant batsman, Rahul has been in good form in the IPL and was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who

was rested from the series following the lucrative league.

However, he will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

