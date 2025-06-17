Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Bhutto urges India to resume negotiations

Bhutto urges India to resume negotiations

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday

Bhutto urges India to resume negotiations

Pakistani political leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. File pic

Listen to this article
Bhutto urges India to resume negotiations
x
00:00

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged India to return to the negotiating table, saying that all outstanding issues between the two countries can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue. Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday.

“All outstanding issues between Pakistan and India can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue,” he said. “If India does not come to the table, it will not be in their favour.” The former foreign minister warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan's water supply would be seen as an existential threat, leaving Pakistan with no option but war.


A day earlier, Bilawal urged the international community to bring India to the table for talks and to play its role in ensuring lasting peace in South Asia , including the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue, water issues, and terrorism, through a composite dialogue. India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

pakistan germany brussels India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK