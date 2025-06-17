Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday

Pakistani political leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. File pic

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged India to return to the negotiating table, saying that all outstanding issues between the two countries can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue. Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday.

“All outstanding issues between Pakistan and India can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue,” he said. “If India does not come to the table, it will not be in their favour.” The former foreign minister warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan's water supply would be seen as an existential threat, leaving Pakistan with no option but war.

A day earlier, Bilawal urged the international community to bring India to the table for talks and to play its role in ensuring lasting peace in South Asia , including the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue, water issues, and terrorism, through a composite dialogue. India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

