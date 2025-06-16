PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is pushing the MEA to quickly bring back Indian students stranded in Iran. With tensions rising between Tehran and Tel Aviv, families of these students, many from Kashmir, are urging PM Modi for an evacuation like the one during the Russia-Ukraine War

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. File Pic.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students stranded in Iran amid the ongoing Tehran-Tel Aviv conflict.

"Families of the stranded students in Iran are growing increasingly anxious with each passing day. I earnestly urge the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of their loved ones," Mufti posted on X. She tagged the X handles of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian embassy in Iran, and the MEA in her post.

Hundreds of Kashmiri students, enrolled in various universities for professional courses in Iran, are currently stranded due to the escalated tensions with Israel. The students' families have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for their safe evacuation, similar to the government's efforts during the Russia-Ukraine War. "If Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine within days during the war, why are our children not being rescued from Iran? They are also Indian citizens," a worried parent stated.

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country. Emergency services reported at least five killed and dozens more wounded on the fourth day of open warfare between the regional foes, with no sign of de-escalation. This latest salvo follows a weekend of escalating tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran, which has heightened fears of a wider, more dangerous regional conflict.

