PM Modi holds delegation level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

Updated on: 16 June,2025 03:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest honour in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday

PM Modi during a meeting with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss a range of issues to boost the bilateral ties.

PM Modi is currently visiting Cyprus, the first leg of his three-nation tour.


This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.


He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Presidential Palace ahead of the talks, reported the PTI.

Later, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Christodoulides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were present during the talks.

PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday.

"This visit will add "significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," PM Modi had posted on X after landing in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest honour in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday.

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour.

"President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," PM Modi said, according to the ANI.

He further said, "This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus."

He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will touch new heights.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "An award dedicated to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship & 1.4 billion people of India. President @Christodulides conferred PM @narendramodi with the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. The honour reflects the enduring India - Cyprus bilateral partnership and shared commitment to work together for the common vision for peace, progress and prosperity."

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

